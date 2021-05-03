or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 2 hours ago 0
DIY

Plastic Pistons Work Way Better Than You'd Expect

Garage54 (who else) decided to see what happened if they made a set of plastic pistons, with surprisingly decent results

Remind me later
Plastic Pistons Work Way Better Than You'd Expect - DIY

A few years ago, masters of workshop silliness Garage54 decided to see what happened if you made a set of pistons from wood. To an extent, the experiment was a success - the Vaz 2106’s 1.6 did indeed fire up and run. For about 15 seconds.

The misfire was so bad the inline-four spat out its dipstick, and the beautifully-made wooden pistons quickly burned right through. Undeterred, however, those intrepid Russians are revisiting the idea, this time with plastic.

A material called ‘Kaprolon’ is chosen (this seems to be a brand name for nylon), with a billet of the stuff put on a lathe and trimmed to the right size and shape. After metal piston rings were added, the pistons were mounted on proper connecting rods. Perhaps Garage54 will try plastic con-rods at a later date.

The results are surprisingly good - the engine doesn’t just run, but run quite well. Up to a point, of course - as the plastic pistons warmed up, they expanded, seizing within the cylinder bores. After leaving the Gaz overnight, though, it fired up once again, before proceedings took another smokey turn.

A dissection shows the punishment endured by each piston varied slightly. Although all look a little worse for wear, they held up amazingly well!

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels DIY This DIY 'V12' Is Made From Three Lada Engines DIY What Are Beadlock Wheels, And Why Might You Want Them? DIY Are Chunky Mud Tyres Tyres Any Good In The Snow? DIY Turns Out You Can Fit A V8 In A Tesla Model S DIY The Aftermath Of A Jeep Revving To 50,000rpm While Being Towed In 4-Low DIY Will A Higher Wearing Tyre Always Perform Better? DIY Do The C8 Corvette's Ultra-High Performance All-Season Tyres Make Any Sense? DIY How Much More Grip And Traction Can Extra Weight Give You In The Snow?

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or