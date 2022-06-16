Pick-up Truck Driver Caught Unplugging Tesla: Is ICEing Still A Thing?

A video of a pick-up truck driver unplugging someone’s Tesla has been doing the rounds on Reddit of late. Reddit user OrdinarySpecialist38 uploaded the video recorded by the Tesla’s onboard camera as he was sleeping in the back seat waiting for it to charge in Ontario, Canada. A man pulls up in his pickup truck, casually strolls over to the charging port of the EV and starts to remove the cable.

The video cuts there, but according to the Reddit user, the owner then shouted at the man from the back seat and ultimately scared him off.

It of course begs the question, why? The video has become the subject of debate on Reddit, with users weighing in to work out the man’s motive. Of course, we all know petrol and diesel prices are getting out of control, and the general consensus is that the man removed the charger in some misguided act of militancy against EVs and the fuel price predicament. Just because you’re mad that you have to pay through the nose to fill your car up with petrol doesn’t mean you can take it out on electric car drivers, surely?