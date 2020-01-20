or register
Paul Walker’s Car Collection Has Sold For £1.8 Million

The majority of Paul Walker’s personal cars have been sold at auction, including a series of very rare E36 BMW M3 Light Weight special editions

Brace for at least a few knocks on the door of your feels, because cars owned and loved by Paul Walker have just been separated and sold at auction.

Some 21 of his vehicles featured in some way at the Barrett-Jackson sale in Scottsdale, Arizona, with most being offered to the highest bidder. In total they raised £1.8 million, or $2,333,450 to quote the exact dollar amount.

Most notable among the lots were a quintet of E36 BMW M3 Light Weights, a stripped-out special edition of the least loved of the M-cars; one that BMW struggled to sell just 126 examples of back in the mid-1990s but that has long since topped the $100,000 mark per car in the classifieds.

It’s thought that Walker had these as an investment, hoping that prices would keep rising and act as a retirement pot for him. Sadly, as we all know, he never got that far in life. Since the actor’s tragic death six years ago (already?!) the cars have been looked after by a ‘close friend’ of his who prepared the cars for new owners.

The Mustang is stripped out for track duties
The Mustang is stripped out for track duties

One of the E36s, the one with lowest mileage at just 4600, brought in the highest value among the collection, securing £296,000 ($385,000). For the other four, buyers paid between £169,200 and £200,000 ($220,000-$258,500). Two white E30 M3s of Walker’s were also sold.

Several of the 21 cars have been retained by Meadow Rain Walker, Paul’s daughter, who two years ago settled a lawsuit with Porsche out of court for an undisclosed fee. Four years ago she also won a $10 million payment from the estate of Roger Rodas, who was driving the Carrera GT that was involved in the fatal crash.

