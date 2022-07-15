Pagani Rejects Electric Supercars, Sticking To V12s Instead

This week Pagani has announced that it will not build an electric supercar for the foreseeable future, stating that EVs lack the emotion and driving feel a supercar should deliver. Pagani had started to research and develop an electric car back in 2018 for release in 2024, but this week’s announcement is confirmation that these plans have been abandoned. Meaty, thirsty V12s are the way forward, Pagani thinks.

In a time when every major manufacturer is ditching vehicles that run on petrol and diesel in favour of all or partially electric ones, it’s an incredibly bold move. During the research and development phase, Pagani says it realised that an electric car with supercar performance would require a heavy battery pack weighing in at around 600kg, so dreams of building a light-weight 1,300kg electric supercar true to the Pagani ethos are just not possible at the moment.

Pagani also argues that while EVs - even the most pedestrian models - can be capable of mind-bogglingly high power outputs, a supercar needs to be about more than just that. One of the biggest challenges is making an electric supercar capable of exuding the same emotion as a traditionally powered one – as it stands, according to Horacio Pagani, they simply cannot.