Official: George Russell Will Take Hamilton's Mercedes F1 Seat For The Next GP

It’s not often a seat in the fastest car on the F1 grid becomes available, but that’s exactly what’s happened due to Mercedes-AMG F1’s Lewis Hamilton testing positive for Covid-19. The British driver is said to be doing well, but the test result means he’s out of action for the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, and potentially the final round in Abu Dhabi also.

Speculation regarding who would be chosen for this ultimate F1 subbing opportunity was rife on Tuesday, but now Mercedes has made an announcement. The team is going with George Russell, the Williams driver who’s been in the company’s Junior Programme since 2017.