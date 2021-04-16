Official: Ferrari's First Fully Electric Car Will Be Here By 2025

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The SF90, Ferrari's first series production hybrid, is paving the way for a full EV

For all but the most niche car companies, it’s a question of when rather than if a fully electric vehicle is going to happen. Sure enough, we now know that Ferrari will reveal its first in 2025. At the company’s annual general meeting, chairman and interim CEO John Elkann confirmed the news. He said:

“We are continuing to execute our electrification strategy in a highly disciplined way. And our interpretation and application of these technologies both in motor sport and in road cars is a huge opportunity to bring the uniqueness and passion of Ferrari to new generations. “We are also very excited about our first all-electric Ferrari that we plan to unveil in 2025 and you can be sure this will be everything you dream the engineers and designers at Maranello can imagine for such a landmark in our history.”

No further details for this EV were given, so we’ve no idea what kind of car it’s going to be. Given the usual weight penalty of carting around a big battery pack, an 812 Superfast-sized super GT might be Ferrari’s best bet, or perhaps an all-electric offshoot of the incoming Purosangue SUV (above). Then again, the SF90, Ferrari’s first hybrid with no production limit, hints that an electric supercar isn’t out of the question. Previously, Elkann had given the much more vague target for the first Ferrari EV’s arrival as “within this decade”. His predecessor Louis Camilleri, meanwhile, claimed that Ferrari probably won’t ever go fully electric across its range. That prediction might just come to pass depending on how synthetic fuels work out - they’re gaining momentum due to ever-increasing manufacturer interest, but it’s still early days.