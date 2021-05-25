OE Tyres Vs Off The Shelf: Here's How Different The 'Same' Tyre Can Be

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Bespoke tyres are big business these days. Off-the-shelf tyres might be better than ever, but as cars get faster and more capable, manufacturers are wanting more control over how the hoops fitted to their cars behave. Exactly what is tweaked varies from project to project, but in the case of the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S used on the new BMW G80 M3 and G82 M4, the changes are significant and wide-ranging. As Jon Benson explains in the latest Tyre Reviews video, changes to the star-marked OE 4S include the use of four compounds rather than two (comparable to a Pilot Sport Cup 2), a tighter belt in the middle for a better contact patch, altered sidewall rigidity plus tweaked groove widths and depths.

How the groove widths, locations and depths compare between the OE 4S (above) and the aftermarket version (below)

Michelin spent two and a half years developing these for BMW, testing 30 different iterations of the 4S for each axle at five different circuits. The level of detail that’s gone into the development, as Benson excitedly explains in this fantastic geek-fest of a tyre video, is ridiculous. So how does that translate into what your feel behind the wheel? To find out, Benson drove an M3 at one of Michelin’s facilities in France for a series of tests. First, the car was shod in aftermarket 4S hoops, then in the OE versions. We’ll let the man take you through the differences in the way the car feels and behaves, but suffice to say, they’re significant.