Novitec's McLaren 765LT Has 843bhp And A Roof Scoop

The German tuner has given the latest 'Longtail' McLaren a big uplift in power and torque plus some carbon fibre trinkets

Power and angry carbon bits are two things the McLaren 765LT has in abundance. Clearly, though, Novitec thinks it could do with a little more of both. Its new 765LT tuning programme calls for McLaren‘s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 to be tuned from 755bhp to 843bhp, with the torque swelling from 590lb ft to 662. The extra shove drops the 0-62mph time to just 2.5 seconds, while the top speed is “over” 205mph, by how much Novitec hasn’t said.

If you want the full output, you’ll need to complement the Novitec N-Tronic tuning module with ceramic-coated turbocharger inlet pipes and a new exhaust system. The latter element is made from exotic Inconel, and it retains the stock 765LT’s brilliantly silly central quad tailpipe arrangement. The four exhaust tip finishers can be specced in either naked carbon fibre or matte black, and it’s also possible to splash out on 999 gold thermal insulation for the system.

In terms of the supercar‘s additional carbon fibre fripperies, you’ve probably noticed the CF-trimmed air scoop, which goes nicely with the ‘N-Largo’ frunk lid. You can also add bare carbon ‘inserts’ for the sills and the side intakes. No, the irony of making a car heavier with the use of carbon fibre is not lost on us.