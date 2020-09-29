Noisy Hyundai Elantra N Prototype Turns Up In TCR Promo Video
The new Elantra N has appeared in a promotional video for the TCR competition version of the car
Hyundai has released a flashy new video that shows off the latest member of its growing customer racing car family - the Elantra TCR. But unless you have a spare £100,000 or so to buy one, or are happy to throw vast sums of money at a team running this competition-spec version of the Hyundai saloon, you’re probably not so interested.
However, stick with the editing bombast, and there’s a little easter egg at the end featuring a car which is much more accessible: the Elantra N.
We see a camouflaged Elantra N pulling out of a pit garage just after the 1min 2sec point of the video, with the now-trademark N crackles farting out of the exhaust pipe just after the prototype leaves the frame. Lovely.
Generating that noise is - we’re pretty sure - Hyundai’s 2.0-litre ‘Theta’ inline-four turbo engine, which was recently pushed to 276bhp for the facelifted i30 N. It’ll shove its power through the front wheels exclusively, via a six-speed manual gearbox and an electronically-controlled locking differential. A dual-clutch automatic option - as recently added to the i30 N and Veloster N - may well be available too.
We won’t be getting the production version in the UK, however. As with the Veloster, the Elantra (confusingly called the i30 Sedan in Australia) isn’t brought to our shores in any form. So if you want a slightly longer Hyundai N car here, it has to be the i30 N Fastback.
The Elantra N is part of an all-out assault from Hyundai’s N division, with a Kona N and i20 N also in development. At the top end of the fast Hyundai scale, there’s the RM20e, an 800bhp, rear-drive rolling development lab for electric technology.
