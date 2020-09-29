Noisy Hyundai Elantra N Prototype Turns Up In TCR Promo Video

The new Elantra N has appeared in a promotional video for the TCR competition version of the car

Hyundai has released a flashy new video that shows off the latest member of its growing customer racing car family - the Elantra TCR. But unless you have a spare £100,000 or so to buy one, or are happy to throw vast sums of money at a team running this competition-spec version of the Hyundai saloon, you’re probably not so interested. However, stick with the editing bombast, and there’s a little easter egg at the end featuring a car which is much more accessible: the Elantra N.

We see a camouflaged Elantra N pulling out of a pit garage just after the 1min 2sec point of the video, with the now-trademark N crackles farting out of the exhaust pipe just after the prototype leaves the frame. Lovely. Generating that noise is - we’re pretty sure - Hyundai’s 2.0-litre ‘Theta’ inline-four turbo engine, which was recently pushed to 276bhp for the facelifted i30 N. It’ll shove its power through the front wheels exclusively, via a six-speed manual gearbox and an electronically-controlled locking differential. A dual-clutch automatic option - as recently added to the i30 N and Veloster N - may well be available too.

The Elantra N was spotted undergoing testing last month