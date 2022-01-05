Nissan Z Prototype Has Impromptu 'Race' With Subaru WRX STI

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

If you’re into cars, the natural reaction to spotting a development prototype while out for a drive is to bark at your passenger to start filming or taking photos. A Subaru WRX STI driver went one step further after spying a Nissan Z on a highway recently, deciding to race the thing. The test driver in the Z was clearly up for some fun and duly obliged. We can only speculate as to what their boss will have made of this, but the result is a good advert for the Z’s performance, with the car easily pulling ahead.

Not that we should be hugely surprised. The 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 is good for 395bhp, giving it around a 100bhp advantage over the Subaru. The latter is said to be “modified,” but from the sounds of it, the car hasn’t been extensively tweaked. See also: Here’s How The Nissan Z Sounds Under Load We don’t get to hear the Z’s V6, with the WRX’s burbly boxer-four completely drowning it out. We did get to listen to this very same test car under load a few weeks ago, though, releasing a thoroughly pleasant din from its twin-exit exhaust.