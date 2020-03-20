Nissan Has Trademarked A New 'Z' Logo And It's Time To Get Excited

A trademark filed in Canada has revealed Nissan's new Z logo to the world, as the company develops a successor to the 370Z

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

It’s becoming one of the motoring world’s worst-kept secrets - Nissan is working on an all-new sports car, and we’ve known for ages. The company’s vice president of design Alfonso Albaisa has already said he’s involved in a replacement for the next Z car, and although Nissan itself hasn’t said anything official since then, a curious 370Z-based test mule spied at the Nurburgring a few months back added fuel to the fire. More recently - as spotted first by Motor Trend - the Japanese firm has filed a patent with the Canadian government for a new Z logo. Please stop the hype train, as we want to get on.

The current Z-car logo, as seen on the 50th Anniversary Edition 370Z

It’s thought the long-awaited successor for the ageing 370Z will adopt the name ‘400Z’. Although unlike its predecessors, that name won’t refer to displacement - the car is set to use the VR30DDTT 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 also seen in various Infiniti products. In production form, the VR30 is always paired to an automatic gearbox, but another recent 370Z report suggested that a manual version will still be available. It’s certainly technically possible - Nissan paired the engine with stick shift for a 400bhp 2018 SEMA show car.