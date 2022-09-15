or register
New V6 Maserati GranTurismo Looks… The Same As The Last One

Maserati has released images of the ‘all-new’ Maserati GranTurismo, and it looks a bit too familiar

Here are the first official images of the upcoming V6-powered Maserati GranTurismo. The EV ‘Folgore’ version was already revealed a few weeks ago in an official video. We had to do a double-take, though, because the car looks strikingly similar to the previous GranTurismo released in 2007.

Don’t get us wrong, that doesn’t mean it looks bad - the last GranTurismo was a beautiful car – but we were expecting something a little different 15 years down the line. With the recently released Maserati Grecale looking like an evil Ford Puma, we’re not entirely sure what’s going on in the brand’s styling department at the moment.

Perhaps we’re not being entirely fair on the new GranTurismo. Audi gets away with only slight tweaks to its styling every new model year – and besides, Maserati has made some of its own changes to reflect the design of the new MC20 supercar. It gets long vertical headlights and deep intake vents either side of the oval grille just like on the MC20.

The rear lights are very reminiscent of the 2007 model, although they’re much sleeker LED units to bring them up-to-date.

The ICE version of the Maserati GranTurismo in ‘Modena’ and ‘Trofeo’ guises will be powered by Maserati’s V6 Nettuno engine, which debuted in the MC20 supercar. In the twin-turbo MC20, the engine produces 621bhp and 538lb ft of torque. Maserati hasn’t released official power figures for the upcoming GranTurismo but, given the car’s ethos is more on long-distance comfortable cruising, it could have a more modest power figure than its hardcore sibling. That said, the electric ‘Folgore’ (meaning ‘lightning’ in Italian) version will be good for a combined 1200bhp from its three motors.

With that power going to all four wheels, Maserati says the GranTurismo Folgore will be capable of a 0-60mph time of just 2.6 seconds, onto a top speed of over 200mph. The Italian marque hasn’t given any range figures for the EV, but says it will be ‘satisfying for our customers’. It’ll be interesting to see whether the Folgore’s maximum range will preserve the GranTurismo’s credentials as a long-distance cruiser.

