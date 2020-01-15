New Porsche 718 Boxster And Cayman GTS Have N/A Flat-Six Power

Porsche has revealed new GTS versions of the Boxster and Cayman, which shirk flat-fours for the Spyder/GT4 4.0-litre N/A engine

Try to act surprised: the 4.0-litre ‘9A2 Evo’ engine developed for the Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 has made its way to other models. Yep, you can - once again - order a Boxster or Cayman with a naturally-aspirated flat-six. Praise be to the gods of internal combustion. The models in question are the 718 Boxster GTS and 718 Cayman GTS. Both 718 siblings have been given the GTS treatment before, but that involved a slightly hopped-up version of the 2.5-litre flat-four from the Boxster/Cayman S. This is a little more like it.

Take a look at this 718 Cayman GTS, and now imagine an N/A flat-six revving to 7800rpm...

The 9A2 engine here has been turned down ever so slightly, making 395bhp, compared to 414bhp in the Weissach 718s. That’s sent through a six-speed manual gearbox - there’s no mention of an automatic GTS just yet. 0-62mph happens in 4.2 seconds, while the top speed is 182mph. You don’t get any of the Boxster Spyder/Cayman GT4 chassis improvements, but you do get the same exhaust system - including the gasoline particulate filters - so the cars won’t sound any different.

Speaking of the underpinnings, the GTS 718s have been given many acronyms as standard that aid dynamics. The 20mm lower Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) setup, Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), Porsche Active Drivetrain Mounts (PADM) and the Sport Chrono Pack all feature. To distinguish it from its four-pot relatives, the 718 GTS cars get 20-inch black wheels wrapped in 235/35 rubber at the front and 265/35 boots at the back, behind which you can spec ceramic brakes. Darkened trim pieces including the spoiler lip, air intakes and the rear light cluster lenses help differentiate the cars further, as does the new lower rear bumper design.