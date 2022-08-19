New Lamborghini Urus Performante Is Lighter, Faster And Has A ‘Rally Mode’

Lamborghini has now fully revealed the facelifted Urus after its record-breaking Pikes Peak run last week

A few days ago we caught our first glimpse of the updated Lamborghini Urus, as it stormed to a new SUV record at the Pikes Peak hillclimb. Now, Lamborghini has officially taken the wraps off the new Urus Performante, and it’s a lower, lighter and faster version of the best-selling hyper-SUV. The Urus Performante has shed 47kg over the outgoing model, while the SUV’s twin-turbocharged V8 now produces an extra 16bhp, taking total power output to a whopping 657bhp. That means it’ll reach 0-62mph in just 3.3 seconds, 0.3 seconds quicker than the original Urus, and reach a top speed of 190 mph. Impressive stuff for an SUV that will comfortably fit a family of five.

Visually, the Urus Performante has received a host of touches to set it apart from the previous model, such as new front and rear bumpers, a carbon-fibre bonnet with a protruding air outlet, and a more aggressive rear spoiler which increases rear downforce by 38 percent compared to the standard Urus. You’ll also notice wider carbon-fibre wheel arches to accommodate either 23-inch or forged 22-inch lightweight wheels wrapped in Pirelli Trofeo R tyres, as well as a bi-colour livery scheme, carbon-ceramic brake disks with 10-piston calipers and a standard-fit lightweight Akrapovic exhaust system.

Lamborghini claims that the Urus Performante delivers improved aerodynamic efficiency, downforce and turn-in agility over the old Urus, partly thanks to the redesigned outer shell, functional aero pieces and recalibrated front- and rear-wheel steering, but also due to new lowered steel springs and a 16mm broader overall track. See also: Facelifted Lamborghini Urus Breaks SUV Record At Pikes Peak Hill Climb The car’s interior has also been refreshed, while the addition of Rally mode promises additional oversteer and a change in the character of the electronically operated damping system for maximum driving fun in off-road conditions. Who said modern SUVs couldn’t go off-road?