New Jersey Legislators Want To Put An End To In-Car Subscriptions

New Jersey legislators have proposed a bill to put an end to in-car subscription services. Premium features, such as heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, or driver assistance tech can currently be activated with a few presses and charged to your bank account directly through many cars’ infotainment screens.

When heated seats appeared on BMW’s Connected Drive service as a one-month, one-year or three-year subscription, the internet was in uproar. Yes, you could pay a one-off fee to have the service permanently, too, but the very existence of a subscription means every car is equipped with the hardware in the first place – drivers are just blocked from using it until they cough up.

It’s this controversial practice specifically that New Jersey lawmakers are looking to curb – they want to ban “subscription service[s] for any motor vehicle feature” that “utilizes components and hardware already installed on the motor vehicle at the time of purchase.” So, that means if a car comes with physical heaters in the seats and steering wheel, BMW (or any other car company) would not, in theory, be able to charge to use it.