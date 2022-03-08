New Brabus 800 Is A 888bhp Mercedes-AMG E63S On Steroids

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Anyone who thinks the Mercedes-AMG E63S lacks power must have driven a few too many supercars in their time. It’s the dream daily for many, and it wouldn’t look out of place in a Batman movie. The “standard” E63S produces a rampant 603bhp from its German-made 4.0-litre V8, propelling the driver down the road from 0-62mph in just 3.2 seconds. Surely there’s little room for improvement? Well, some of the folks at Brabus and AMG were still dissatisfied with its performance, so they took the E63S back to the drawing board for more tinkering. The result of their endless pursuit of break-neck power is this: The new Brabus 900.

The 900, which Brabus aptly describes as the combination of “next-level elegance and earth-shattering performance”, has been given the complete Brabus treatment to take it to the next level. See also: This 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Has Just 180 Miles On The Clock - And It’s Already Been Wrecked The V8 engine, dubbed the Rocket, has been bored out to 4.5-litres, while massive Brabus-made turbos force up to 1.4 bar of boost into the behemoth power unit. It uses the standard Mercedes-AMG 9-speed auto gearbox, though the pistons, rods, cranks, ECU and quad-tipped exhaust system have all been upgraded by Brabus. The result of all of these upgrades is an astonishing 888bhp and a 0-62mph time of just 2.8 seconds. Brabus have electronically restricted the 900 to a top speed of 205mph to protect the tyres under the two-tonne weight of the car at ferociously high speeds, though this engine is likely capable of much more.

Exterior features of the new 900 include graphite metallic paintwork and a carbon fibre front spoiler, rear diffuser and front grille. An active rear spoiler is also finished in carbon, which helps reduce lift at high speeds. The Brabus 900 sits on 21-inch forged wheels wrapped in Continental SportContact 6s tyres. Brabus’ Airmatic Sports-Unit suspension allows the ride height to be lowered by up to 20 millimetres for a lower centre of gravity and improved driving dynamics.

Inside, the 900 is equipped with Brabus’ “Masterpiece interior” - and it’s undoubtedly as good as it sounds. Details include carbon door sill trims with an illuminated Brabus logo, Brabus door latch pins and aluminium pedal pads on top of an already mouthwatering Mercedes-AMG interior. Brabus claims that the interior can be personalised to suit your specific taste.