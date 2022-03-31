Mid-Engined Mitsubishi Eclipse Is A Homemade Supercar

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Photo courtesy of @speedfarmperformance

James from the performance car workshop ‘Speed Farm’ based in Canada is turning a fourth generation Mitsubishi Eclipse into a mid-engined supercar at home, and he’s already got pretty far with the project. Let’s face it, these days Mitsubishi is known for making dreary, uninspired SUVs, crossovers and pickups that resemble white goods next to the iconic models built during the 90s. One of these models was the Mitsubishi Eclipse, but by the time it got to its fourth generation Mitsubishi had already started its descent into mediocrity, and it didn’t really leave a lasting impression. James is looking to change that.

Photo courtesy of @speedfarmperformance

The engine in question is a six-cylinder 3.8-litre 6G75 – the bigger engine of the two sold in the fourth generation Eclipse, which James says fits in better with the project. It's canted forward slightly by 30 degrees (which is better for the physics of the car once it's over the rear axle) and has a bigger water pump than the smaller four-cylinder, so it's able to cope with a larger amount of coolant – that's important given the radiator is in the stock position and thus the pipework has been seriously extended.

Photo courtesy of @speedfarmperformance