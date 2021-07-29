Mercedes Just Made Its First SLS AMG In Six Years To Honour The Red Pig

50 years ago, Mercedes was still in the middle of a self-imposed motorsport ban that had been in place since the 1955 Le Mans Disaster. The brand’s cars could still race by proxy, however, something that happened via AMG, still a separate entity at that time.

To tackle the 1971 24 Hours of Spa, the young brand started with a rather unlikely subject, the 300 SEL 6.3. AMG bumped up the capacity to 6.8 litres, extracting 420bhp which was transferred to the tarmac via some fantastically fat tyres. Drastically extended wheel arches covered the widened track, resulting in a car some considered to be quite ugly. And so, it gained the nickname Röte Sau or Red Pig.

The car was effective where it mattered, however. A class victory and a second-place overall finish at Spa Francorchamps proved its performance, and on the 50th anniversary of that achievement, Mercedes wants to celebrate with not one but three new racing cars.