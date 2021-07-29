or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 7 hours ago 2
Motorsport

Mercedes Just Made Its First SLS AMG In Six Years To Honour The Red Pig

This SLS, built using the final unused shell, is one of three racing cars marking the 50th anniversary of the Red Pig's legendary Spa victory

Remind me later
Mercedes Benz - Mercedes Just Made Its First SLS AMG In Six Years To Honour The Red Pig - Motorsport

50 years ago, Mercedes was still in the middle of a self-imposed motorsport ban that had been in place since the 1955 Le Mans Disaster. The brand’s cars could still race by proxy, however, something that happened via AMG, still a separate entity at that time.

To tackle the 1971 24 Hours of Spa, the young brand started with a rather unlikely subject, the 300 SEL 6.3. AMG bumped up the capacity to 6.8 litres, extracting 420bhp which was transferred to the tarmac via some fantastically fat tyres. Drastically extended wheel arches covered the widened track, resulting in a car some considered to be quite ugly. And so, it gained the nickname Röte Sau or Red Pig.

The car was effective where it mattered, however. A class victory and a second-place overall finish at Spa Francorchamps proved its performance, and on the 50th anniversary of that achievement, Mercedes wants to celebrate with not one but three new racing cars.

Mercedes Benz - Mercedes Just Made Its First SLS AMG In Six Years To Honour The Red Pig - Motorsport

One of these ‘50 Years Legend of Spa’ models isn’t really new at all, however. It’s an SLS AMG, production of which stopped for road cars in 2014 and GT3 racers a year later. To make it, Mercedes dusted off the final unused SLS Gullwing shell, built it up in GT3 spec, and gave it the iconic red and yellow livery.

Next up is a 2016MY AMG GT3, which can be told apart from its newer sibling thanks to a much smaller grille. It still uses the 6.2-litre, naturally-aspirated V8 as the SLS - AMG never took its 4.0-litre twin-turbo GT3 racing.

Mercedes Benz - Mercedes Just Made Its First SLS AMG In Six Years To Honour The Red Pig - Motorsport

The final car is a 2020MY AMG GT3, which is near identical to the vehicle Mercedes currently races, with a couple of differences. It has a new performance exhaust, and as with the other two cars here, there’s no air restrictor, meaning its V8 develops a whopping 650bhp.

None of these is merely for show: Mercedes is selling the lot. You’re looking at (excluding VAT) €500,000 for the 2016 GT3, €575,000 for the 2020 GT3, and €650,000 for the SLS.

Mercedes Benz - Mercedes Just Made Its First SLS AMG In Six Years To Honour The Red Pig - Motorsport

Hopefully, these will have better fates than the original Red Pig. That car was sold to French company Matra for the purposes of aircraft tyre testing, a job which in time would destroy it.

More Mercedes Benz posts

2 comments

Recommended Motorsport The 2021 Nurburgring 24 Had Just 9.5 Hours Of Racing, Was Shortest Ever Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Motorsport Listen To The Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 007's Angry V8 Motorsport Ducati Panigale V4S Road Bike Laps Jerez Just 2s Off MotoGP Pace Motorsport The Toyota GR Yaris 'AP4' Makes Up For The Dead WRC Car Motorsport BMW Is Coming Back To Prototype Endurance Racing After 20+ Years Away Motorsport Bottas' Mercedes Still Has A Wheel Stuck On It Following Monaco Pitstop Mishap Motorsport What Causes Dragsters To Split In Two, And How Engineers Try To Stop It From Happening Motorsport The Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak Has Arrived With A Colossal Rear Wing Motorsport Mercedes F1's Imola Crash Will Cost It £1 Million, Could Cause Budget Cap Headaches

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or