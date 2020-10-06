This Is McLaren's New V6 Hybrid Supercar

It’s official: McLaren is finally going to offer something other than a 3.8 or 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. We were pretty sure already that a hybrid V6 was on the way, but now Woking has confirmed its incoming part-electric supercar.

We’ve seen the 570S-replacing car undergoing testing a few times, and now we have a reasonably revealing teaser to dissect. As we’d already gathered from the test mule, there are some GT vibes at the rear plus a hint of 720S at the front. It’ll be sandwiched between those two cars in the range, and act as an indirect replacement for the Sports Series cars (that’s the likes of the 570S and 570GT), which will be discontinued at the end of the year.