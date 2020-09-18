or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 11 hours ago 0
News

McLaren's Five Liveried Senna GTRs Celebrate 1995 Le Mans Glory

These five customer-commissioned Senna GTRs each reference a McLaren F1 that competed in the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans

Remind me later
McLaren's Five Liveried Senna GTRs Celebrate 1995 Le Mans Glory - News

This weekend, a very different kind of Le Mans 24 Hours is taking place. It’s a lot later than usual, and no spectators are allowed. 25 and a bit year ago though, La Sarthe was packed with fans, who all witnessed a very special result - an outright win for a non-prototype car.

That racer was a McLaren F1 GTR driven by JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas and Masanori Sekiya, but it wasn’t the only F1 on the podium, and it was one of five to finish the gruelling race. So, McLaren Automotive in its contemporary form has decided to honour all of them all using liveried Senna GTRs, starting with the number 59 ‘Ueno Clinic’ F1/01R (above), which Lanzante also happens to be referencing via its recently revealed LM25 editions.

McLaren's Five Liveried Senna GTRs Celebrate 1995 Le Mans Glory - News

Next up is the number 51 F1/06R Harrods car, which was driven by a team of British pilots: Andy Wallace, Derek Bell and Justin Bell. The yellow F1 was in with a shot at victory, but a gearbox issue two hours from the end of the race meant settling for a still very impressive third place.

McLaren's Five Liveried Senna GTRs Celebrate 1995 Le Mans Glory - News

Mark Blundell, Maurizio Sandro Sala and Ray Bellm’s F1/02R finished a few laps behind the Harrods car in fourth. The number 24 GTR arguably had the best livery of the lot, with sponsorship coming from oil brand Gulf.

McLaren's Five Liveried Senna GTRs Celebrate 1995 Le Mans Glory - News

F1/07 finished a lap down on the Gulf car in fifth place. French team Giroix Racing ran the ‘Jacadi’ number 50 car, which was given a gallic-themed blue livery to suit. Behind the wheel was Fabien Giroix, Olivier Grouillard and Jean-Denis Deletraz.

McLaren's Five Liveried Senna GTRs Celebrate 1995 Le Mans Glory - News

French outfit Société BBA tasked artist Cesar Baldaccini to design the unusual livery adorning F1/05R. The number 42 car was some way back from the 1st, 3rd and 5th-placed F1s in 13th overall, but the all-French driver line-up - consisting of Jean-Luc Maury-Laribiere, Marc Sourd and Hervé Poulin - did manage 7th in the GT1 class out of nearly 30 starters.

The five ‘GTR LMs’ have been finished by McLaren Special Operations, and will soon be making their way to customers in the USA and Europe. Which is your favourite?

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Nissan 'Z-Proto' Concept Version Of The 370Z Successor Arrives This Month News Porsche Launches Internal Emissions Cheating Investigation For 911 And Panamera Engines News The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Is Suzuka's Fastest FWD Car News The Mini John Cooper Works Is Getting A 'GP Pack' News Suzuki's Badge Engineered Toyota Corolla Is Called The 'Swace' News The New-Ish Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Has Been Spied News McLaren 620R Declared As A 'Porsche Cayman' Seized In The Philippines News The New Audi A3 Saloon Is Here And It's As Big As A B5 A4

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or