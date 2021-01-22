Man's C8 Corvette Lottery Prize Proving Hard To Claim Without Paying A Big Mark-Up

The Georgia Lottery promised to give away several Chevrolet Corvettes without securing stock first, making it tricky for the winners to claim their prizes

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Dennis Kahler was having a great day when his $5 Georgia Lottery scratch card revealed he’d won $250,000 and a C8 Chevrolet Corvette. Getting hold of the latter part of the prize is proving easier said than done, though. The T&Cs of the scratch card allotted $107,000 to the Corvette part of the prize, allowing the winner to go to town on the spec. Kahler, according to Corvette Forum, wanted a the mid-level 2LT trim on a Rapid Blue C8 with the Z51 pack for a total of $80,465, allowing him to pocket the $26,535 change. However, it seems the Georgia Lottery failed to appreciate the sky-high demand of the mid-engine Corvette, which combined with various Coronavirus-forced production shutdowns has made C8 slots hot property.

The car is sold out for the foreseeable, and the Lottery hadn’t secured any examples for the four winners before the cards went on sale. Five Star Chevrolet in Warner Robins was picked to be the supplying dealer for Kahler’s car, but it wanted to charge a $10,000 mark-up. A previous contestant reportedly paid this, but Kahler wasn’t so keen. Speaking to CorvetteForum, Kahler said, “I used to be a general sales manager for a dealership, so I know the way things operate…I’m not giving up the money on my purchase by using them.” When contacted by Fox Autos, Five Star said this was actually a reduction from the going-rate, a premium of $25,000. The dealer also confirmed it wasn’t contacted by Georgia Lottery until after the cards had been printed. A Chevrolet spokesperson said the manufacturer had no involvement, and the Lottery did not return the news outlet’s request for comment.