or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson an hour ago 0
News

Man's C8 Corvette Lottery Prize Proving Hard To Claim Without Paying A Big Mark-Up

The Georgia Lottery promised to give away several Chevrolet Corvettes without securing stock first, making it tricky for the winners to claim their prizes

Remind me later
Man's C8 Corvette Lottery Prize Proving Hard To Claim Without Paying A Big Mark-Up - News

Dennis Kahler was having a great day when his $5 Georgia Lottery scratch card revealed he’d won $250,000 and a C8 Chevrolet Corvette. Getting hold of the latter part of the prize is proving easier said than done, though.

The T&Cs of the scratch card allotted $107,000 to the Corvette part of the prize, allowing the winner to go to town on the spec. Kahler, according to Corvette Forum, wanted a the mid-level 2LT trim on a Rapid Blue C8 with the Z51 pack for a total of $80,465, allowing him to pocket the $26,535 change. However, it seems the Georgia Lottery failed to appreciate the sky-high demand of the mid-engine Corvette, which combined with various Coronavirus-forced production shutdowns has made C8 slots hot property.

Man's C8 Corvette Lottery Prize Proving Hard To Claim Without Paying A Big Mark-Up - News

The car is sold out for the foreseeable, and the Lottery hadn’t secured any examples for the four winners before the cards went on sale. Five Star Chevrolet in Warner Robins was picked to be the supplying dealer for Kahler’s car, but it wanted to charge a $10,000 mark-up. A previous contestant reportedly paid this, but Kahler wasn’t so keen.

Speaking to CorvetteForum, Kahler said, “I used to be a general sales manager for a dealership, so I know the way things operate…I’m not giving up the money on my purchase by using them.”

When contacted by Fox Autos, Five Star said this was actually a reduction from the going-rate, a premium of $25,000. The dealer also confirmed it wasn’t contacted by Georgia Lottery until after the cards had been printed. A Chevrolet spokesperson said the manufacturer had no involvement, and the Lottery did not return the news outlet’s request for comment.

External link
Dennis Kahler facebook.com

The lottery did find some dealers willing to sell at the MSRP, but each came with a long wait for delivery. Kahler’s best bet seems to Master Chevrolet in Aiken, South Carolina, although he’d still be hanging on until Autumn before getting his car. He’s now said to be weighing up his options.

Although the lottery seems to have dropped the ball, Kahler’s problem sounds like a nice one to have.

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Rimac Is About To Buy Bugatti From VW Group News Mopar's Christmas Gift Ideas Include An Ugly HEMI Jumper, Plus An Actual HEMI News New BMW M3 And M4 Competition Revealed With 503bhp, Optional AWD And Drift Mode News Hyperion's XP-1 Is A Hydrogen Supercar That Promises 221mph And 1000 Miles On A Tank News Turns Out The Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Makes A Pretty Decent Submarine News Ferrari 812 Superfast Driver Films Himself Crashing In Central London News Sorry, The BMW M3 Touring Will Still Have THAT Face News Here’s How Awesome A Reborn Fiat 126 BEV Could Look

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or