Manhart's Tuned Toyota GR Supra Develops 444bhp And 479lb ft

Known mostly for tuning BMWs, Manhart has turned its attention to a Toyota (with BMW blood)

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Another tuner primarily known for fiddling with BMWs has had a crack at modifying the Bavarian-blooded Toyota GR Supra. Hot on the heels of AC Schnitzer, Manhart has just revealed its take on the fettled A90 remit. Key to Manhart’s ‘GR450’ Supra offering is an ‘MHtronik’ power module, which raises the B58 turbo straight-six’s output to 444bhp. The new torque figure, meanwhile, is 479lb ft. It’ll sound better, too, thanks to the stainless steel exhaust silencers.

You can team those mods up with a Manhart downpipe, optionally equipped with either a freer-flowing catalytic converter or with the cat removed entirely. There’s also a gasoline particulate filter delete pipe on offer. It sits lower than the standard Supra on KW Variant 3 coilovers which have received in in-house tweak from Manhart. Enhancing the stance further are Manhart’s Concave One 20-inch wheels, available with either polished silver, gloss black or matte black finishes.