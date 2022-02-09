or register
Lotus Now Has A Special Ops Division To Make For Halo Projects And More

Lotus Advanced Performance will be behind "halo projects, limited editions and unique content"

As we’ve reached a point where even a company like Hyundai has a performance sub-brand, it seems a little weird that Lotus - purveyor of fast and light thing since 1948 - has gone without. Until now, that is, with the British firm launching Lotus Advanced Performance.

The new entity will go further than making extra-special cars with jacked-up prices, promising to provide, “thrilling bespoke vehicles and world-class customer experiences”.

The headline activity for Lotus Advanced Performance will, despite this more diverse remit, be making extra special cars. These will be split into two categories - “ultra-exclusive” halo projects “that expand the Lotus product portfolio in exciting new directions,” and slightly more attainable limited editions of existing models. The press release’s teaser image (above) seems to suggest one of the former might be some sort of bonkers single-seater track car.

There’ll also be bespoke services offering special colours, trims and materials for those who can’t find what they want on the configurator. The existing Lotus Driving Academy will be brought under the Advanced Performance banner, as will motorsport activities, kicking off with the Emira GT4. Exclusive optional extras will also be on offer, plus various bits of merch.

Lotus has just the person to head all of this up - Simon Lane, who comes from Q by Aston Martin. Speaking about his new gig as Lotus Advanced Performance’s director, he said:

“I have always been a Lotus fan, and this has to be one of the most exciting roles in the automotive industry right now – a blank sheet of paper and the opportunity to launch a completely new division at the world’s most ambitious car brand. The LAP team and I have some fantastic and truly innovative ideas with very broad appeal, for Lotus fans young and old to those in search of unique experiences and collectible opportunities.”

