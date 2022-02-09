Lotus Now Has A Special Ops Division To Make For Halo Projects And More

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

As we’ve reached a point where even a company like Hyundai has a performance sub-brand, it seems a little weird that Lotus - purveyor of fast and light thing since 1948 - has gone without. Until now, that is, with the British firm launching Lotus Advanced Performance. The new entity will go further than making extra-special cars with jacked-up prices, promising to provide, “thrilling bespoke vehicles and world-class customer experiences”.

The headline activity for Lotus Advanced Performance will, despite this more diverse remit, be making extra special cars. These will be split into two categories - “ultra-exclusive” halo projects “that expand the Lotus product portfolio in exciting new directions,” and slightly more attainable limited editions of existing models. The press release’s teaser image (above) seems to suggest one of the former might be some sort of bonkers single-seater track car. See also: The New Lotus Emira Is Powered By An AMG Inline-Four There’ll also be bespoke services offering special colours, trims and materials for those who can’t find what they want on the configurator. The existing Lotus Driving Academy will be brought under the Advanced Performance banner, as will motorsport activities, kicking off with the Emira GT4. Exclusive optional extras will also be on offer, plus various bits of merch.

Lotus has just the person to head all of this up - Simon Lane, who comes from Q by Aston Martin. Speaking about his new gig as Lotus Advanced Performance’s director, he said: