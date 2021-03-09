Limo-Like Legroom For Longer, China-Only Skoda Octavia Pro

The Chinese do like legroom in a car, and with a number of models already sold to them with more rear space than the rest of us get, Skoda has joined in with a lengthened Octavia

Skoda has revealed a new version of the MkIV Octavia just for China, and it comes with almost Superb-level rear legroom thanks to a bit of stretching. The Octavia Pro has had 1.7 inches (44mm) inserted into its middle behind the B-pillar, leading to noticeably longer rear doors and legroom that almost reaches the same scale as that of the Octavia’s big brother from the class above. The thinking is to bring the limo-like feel the Chinese so adore down to a cheaper price point.

The car is actually 64mm longer thanks to revised bumpers inspired by the hot vRS model. Their more aggressive look is designed to inject a more premium feel to help separate the Pro from the non-pro. We fancy Skoda probably won’t call it the Amateur. The Pro will still have fake exhaust trim, but all Pro cars will use a better multi-link rear suspension setup like the vRS as opposed to lower models’ torsion beam systems. At an average height of 5ft 8in (172.4cm) the Chinese people should be comfortable in any seat inside a normal Octavia, but China is quite fond of a stretched version, with BMW among a number of brands to already sell longer versions of its cars to the Chinese.