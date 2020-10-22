or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 3 hours ago 1
News

Lifted Porsche 911 With Wooden Wheel Arch Flares Spotted - Is The Safari Coming Back?

A 992-generation 911 prototype with a dramatic increase in ride height and some improvised wheel arch extensions has been spotted at the Nurburgring

Remind me later
Porsche - Lifted Porsche 911 With Wooden Wheel Arch Flares Spotted - Is The Safari Coming Back? - News

Ladies and gents, prepare to be intrigued. And more than a little confused. What we have here is a very unusual prototype version of the 992-generation Porsche 911, which was spotted at the Nurburgring Nordschleife this week.

It’s likely your eyes were first drawn to the wheel arch extensions, and to save you zooming in, yes, we can confirm they are made of wood. The improvised flares aren’t the only unusual thing about it - the test mule has also been treated to a big bump in ride height.

Porsche - Lifted Porsche 911 With Wooden Wheel Arch Flares Spotted - Is The Safari Coming Back? - News

As for why, we really can’t be sure. Perhaps Porsche is making an unexpected 992 derivative inspired by the old 911 Safari cars - it certainly wouldn’t be alone in referencing those legendary rally machines, with both Gemballa and Ruf doing so with the Avalanche and the Rodeo respectively.

The metalwork under the chunks of wood has trimmed back on this prototype, and it looks to be wearing tyres with fatter sidewalls than the rubber usually found on a 911. Judging by the above video of the quirky 992 in action, it’s most likely packing the 3.0-litre twin-turbo ‘9A2’ flat-six found in the Carrera and Carrera S.

Porsche - Lifted Porsche 911 With Wooden Wheel Arch Flares Spotted - Is The Safari Coming Back? - News

Other items of note include a winged camera unit at the top of the rear windscreen and a rear wiper. The latter element is actually on the 992’s option’s list, but it’s not one you often see fitted.

Want to buy a Porsche? Check out the latest deals on BuyaCar.co.uk

This could amount to nothing, of course - the purpose of this odd 911 may not necessarily be to develop a new production model. Alternatively, Porsche might be working on something quite brilliant.

What do you make of it?

More Porsche posts

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The New Citroen C4 Is A Crossover Because Of Course It Is News Mercedes-AMG Has Partnered With Garrett To Make No-Lag Electric Turbos News The Track-Only Lamborghini SCV12 Develops More Downforce Than A GT3 Car News Replacements For Recalled Harbor Freight Axle Stands...Get Recalled Too News Watch The SSC Tuatara Sprint From 60-120mph In 2.5 Seconds News McLaren 620R Declared As A 'Porsche Cayman' Seized In The Philippines News The €114k Audi TT RS 40 Jahre Is A Stickered-Up Quattro Celebration News Car Sales Are Down 97%, Giving Us A Bizarre Top 10 Best-Sellers List

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or