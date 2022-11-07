Lamborghini Won’t Give Up On Petrol Engines Without A Fight Despite Inbound EV

Lamborghini’s first-ever production electric vehicle is on track for a 2028 launch, facilitated partly through tech borrowed from the wider Volkswagen Group. But don’t be fooled into thinking that the raging bull is giving up on the combustion engine entirely within the near future – Lamborghini wants to keep it alive for as long as possible.

The upcoming electric car is set to be an all-new model and won’t replace any of the brand’s existing cars. It’ll be a more usable car with a 2+2 configuration, two doors and more ground clearance than the brand’s existing supercars.

Lamborghini says that the upcoming EV will exploit the benefits of electric technology in ways a traditional ICE engine would not be able to. For example, an electric drivetrain allows for better individual wheel speed control that could improve driving dynamics and please long-time fans of its cars, with Lambo’s chief technical officer Rouven Mohr quoted by Car Throttle sister title Auto Express as saying “I’m not worried that someone will complain!”