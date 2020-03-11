Koenigsegg Jesko Theoretically Capable Of Well Over 500kmh, According To Hardcore Maths

Koenigsegg hasn’t yet revealed the top speed of the Jesko Absolut, but Engineering Explained has come up with an answer. Time to get our heads around the insane stats

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut may only have been revealed recently, but it’s already causing a stir. It’s Koenigsegg’s answer to the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport - the first car ever to reach a speed of more than 300mph - plus the two other cars gunning for 300mph motoring, the Hennessey Venom F5 and SSC Tuatara. It’s also likely to be the fastest car Koenigsegg will ever make. Christian von Koenigsegg isn’t particularly interested in chasing speed records after the Jesko Absolut (you’d probably need a jet and a salt pan to go any faster), so it’s essentially a final attempt at top-speed bragging rights. As you’d expect from the Swedish speed freaks, the Jesko has a suitably bonkers spec sheet. It produces a Chiron-matching 1600hp, but weighs substantially less (just 1390kg, a whole 605kg lighter than the Chiron) and all that power only goes to the rear wheels. There’s an incredibly complex seven-clutch gearbox without a flywheel, too.

In this video, Jason Fenske reveals just how fast the Jesko Absolut can theoretically go

The Jesko Absolut is missing the ridiculously massive wing of the Jesko, but there are more changes than initially meets the eye. The dive planes and bonnet vents are gone, the front splitter and the whole rear end have been reshaped, it gets new aerodynamic rear wheel covers and the ride height is lower than the Jesko. You’ll have noticed that the rear fins still remain. These help high-speed stability and actually reduce drag, rather than increasing it. In this video, Jason Fenske explains how all of this means the Jesko Absolut has much, mess less downforce than the Jesko - about 10 times less, in fact - and a drag coefficient that’s almost 30 percent better than the Chiron. With so little downforce, Koenigsegg says that the Jesko Absolut is so much kinder on its tyres than the Agera RS. That car hit 278mph, which may soon seem a little pedestrian…

125 Jeskos will be made in total, with customer demand dictating how much of each derivative is sold