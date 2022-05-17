Ken Block Eyes Pikes Peak Victory With 1,400bhp Porsche 911 “Hoonipigasus”

Another day, another bewildering creation emerges bearing the Ken Block and Hoonigan racing team seal of approval - but we aren’t complaining. The latest “Hoonicorn” is a heavily modified vintage Porsche 911, built by Pikes Peak winning motorsport team BBi Autosport. Behind the wheel of the “Hoonipigasus”, Block is eyeing nothing less than a first-place finish at the world-famous hill climb later this year.

Block, Hoonigan, BBi Autosport and Mobil 1 have all worked together to build the ludicrous racecar upon what was once a 1966 912-model Porsche 911. Bearing an unmissable pink livery that pays homage to the Porsche 917/20 ‘Pink Pig’, the racing machine weighs in at just 1,000kg and packs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre flat-six capable of dishing out 1,400bhp to all four wheels. Unlike the standard 912 - which is famously rear-engined - the Hoonipigasus’s beastly powerplant is mounted in the middle of the car.