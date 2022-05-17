Ken Block Eyes Pikes Peak Victory With 1,400bhp Porsche 911 “Hoonipigasus”
Block hopes the mid-engined “Hoonipigasus” will lead him to victory at the famous hill climb event
Another day, another bewildering creation emerges bearing the Ken Block and Hoonigan racing team seal of approval - but we aren’t complaining. The latest “Hoonicorn” is a heavily modified vintage Porsche 911, built by Pikes Peak winning motorsport team BBi Autosport. Behind the wheel of the “Hoonipigasus”, Block is eyeing nothing less than a first-place finish at the world-famous hill climb later this year.
Block, Hoonigan, BBi Autosport and Mobil 1 have all worked together to build the ludicrous racecar upon what was once a 1966 912-model Porsche 911. Bearing an unmissable pink livery that pays homage to the Porsche 917/20 ‘Pink Pig’, the racing machine weighs in at just 1,000kg and packs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre flat-six capable of dishing out 1,400bhp to all four wheels. Unlike the standard 912 - which is famously rear-engined - the Hoonipigasus’s beastly powerplant is mounted in the middle of the car.
Block has a notable history with the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, previously racing a low-class Group N rally car before taking on the hill climb in the iconic 1,400bhp Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR V2 back in 2017. However, Block’s previous ascent up the Colorado hill climb was only completed for the “Climbkhana: Pikes Peak’’ film. This time, Block is eyeing up nothing less than victory with the help of the Hoonipigasus.
“The Pikes Peak Hill Climb is why I’m a rally driver”, Block said. “The list of drivers who have raced and won this hill climb includes many of my heroes: Walter Rohrl, Ari Vatanen, Michèle Mouton, Sébastien Loeb and Rod Millen, to name a few. I’ve always wanted the chance to race Pikes Peak and compete for an overall win. With our team and BBi Autosport creating this amazing Porsche, we’ve got a good shot at that win.”
With this project, BBi’s founder Betim Berisha sought to build the ultimate vintage Porsche race car and believes they’ve created “the world’s nastiest 911”. Given BBi’s history of success in the legendary hill climb event, with eight podiums and five class wins, Block and this monstrous 911 will undoubtedly be the team to watch at this year’s event.
