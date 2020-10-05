Jaguar's Facelifted XF And Updated XE Get Hybrid Powertrains But No Inline-Sixes

Jaguar has revealed a facelifted version of the XF while rejigging the XE range, but the F-Pace's new straight-six is absent from both

A few weeks ago, we were looking at a facelifted version of the Jaguar F-Pace, which is available with an all-new inline-six. The thought of this 395bhp turbo engine making it into the XF and/or the smaller XE - both of which used to have supercharged V6s on the menu - is an enticing one, but it from what we understand, the unit doesn’t fit. Sorry. Updated versions of both cars have been confirmed, and indeed the engine line-ups listed for each don’t include a nice, big engine. So what is new? For the XF, quite a lot - it’s been treated to an extensive facelift, involving a new front end with a redesigned grille and fresh headlights, plus a revised rear bumper.

As with the facelifted F-Pace, it’s the cabin that gets the most drastic makeover. The old dashboard design has been abandoned entirely, and there’s now a new steering wheel. The sub-par infotainment screen used by the outgoing model is gone too, replaced with the ‘Pivi Pro’ system which operates out of an 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen. Want a Jaguar? Check out the latest deals on BuyaCar.co.uk The simple engine line-up features one diesel lump and a pair of petrols. All are inline-fours and drive the rear wheels (or all four, optionally) via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The sole diesel unit - the D200 - is a mild hybrid, and puts out 201bhp. The 2.0-litre petrol, meanwhile, is available with either 247bhp (P250) or 296bhp (P300). The pokier one will do 0-62mph in 5.8 seconds.

With the Jaguar XE receiving its mid-life facelift last year, its alterations aren’t quite so major. It does get that same electrified diesel engine as the XF, though, and the Pivi Pro infotainment setup. The range has been simplified, too - in line with the XF, it’s now only available in S, SE and HSE trims with an ‘R Dynamic’ pack on the options menu for all three. The latter is fitted as standard to all P300 models on both cars.