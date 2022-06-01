or register
Harry Waring profile picture Harry Waring 20 hours ago
Jaguar Reveals Limited Edition Purple And Gold F-Pace SVR ‘Edition 1988’

The performance SUV pays tribute to Jaguar’s 1998 Le Mans-winning XJR-9 LM

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR is already an impressive performance SUV and this limited-edition variant, dubbed the ‘Edition 1988’, is the new cream of the crop. Created by Jaguar’s SV division as a tribute to the British carmaker’s 1988 Le Mans-winning XJR-9 LM racing car, just 394 examples of this special edition F-Pace SVR will be built. If one thing’s for sure, it’s that the Edition 1988 will be the most eye-catching F-Pace SVR on the roads.

Standout features include a Midnight Amethyst Gloss paint job and a set of 22-inch forged alloy wheels finished in Champagne Gold Satin, the same finishes used by the Le Mans-winning race car. The limited-edition SUV also gets a custom-made Sunset Gold Satin Jaguar badge near the rear boot lid, glossy black exterior finishes for the door mirrors, brake callipers, and wheel centre caps, and an Ebony leather interior with carbon fibre touches. Sunset Gold details also feature across the car’s dashboard, steering wheel, paddle shifters and front seats.

The special edition Jag uses the same mechanical underpinnings as the standard F-Pace SVR, meaning the car’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8 delivers 542bhp to the four-wheel-drive system through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The limited-edition F-Pace SVR’s performance doesn’t quite match the XJR-9 LM prototype to which it’s a tribute, with that car using a 7.0-litre naturally-aspirated V12 producing 740bhp to win a series of high profile racing events, including the 1988 24 Hours of Le Mans with Martin Brundle behind the wheel.

The original 1988 Le-Mans winning Jaguar XJR9
The original 1988 Le-Mans winning Jaguar XJR9

The F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 will set you back £101,550 ($127,948), a jump of around £20,000 ($25,199) over the standard model on which it’s based. However, if the exclusivity, sparkly purple paint job and glamorous gold-painted wheels take your fancy, that price jump could be worth it.

