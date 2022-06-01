Jaguar Reveals Limited Edition Purple And Gold F-Pace SVR ‘Edition 1988’

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR is already an impressive performance SUV and this limited-edition variant, dubbed the ‘Edition 1988’, is the new cream of the crop. Created by Jaguar’s SV division as a tribute to the British carmaker’s 1988 Le Mans-winning XJR-9 LM racing car, just 394 examples of this special edition F-Pace SVR will be built. If one thing’s for sure, it’s that the Edition 1988 will be the most eye-catching F-Pace SVR on the roads.

Standout features include a Midnight Amethyst Gloss paint job and a set of 22-inch forged alloy wheels finished in Champagne Gold Satin, the same finishes used by the Le Mans-winning race car. The limited-edition SUV also gets a custom-made Sunset Gold Satin Jaguar badge near the rear boot lid, glossy black exterior finishes for the door mirrors, brake callipers, and wheel centre caps, and an Ebony leather interior with carbon fibre touches. Sunset Gold details also feature across the car’s dashboard, steering wheel, paddle shifters and front seats.