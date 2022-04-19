or register
Used Cars

It’s One of Seven Mercedes-Benz E36 AMG Estates In The UK And It Could Be Yours

This rare 1996 Mercedes-Benz E36 AMG Estate is up for auction complete with 276bhp straight-six and real sleeper car kudos

Image via collectingcars.com
An ultra-rare estate version of the Mercedes-Benz E36 AMG is up for sale on the collectingcars.com auction site - it’s just one of seven examples officially imported to the UK. If you’re in the market for an extremely rare and effortlessly cool retro wagon, here’s your chance.

At the time of writing, the AMG estate is sitting on a bargain bid of £5,600, with the auction ending at 8:10pm BST today. Providing the price doesn’t go crazy, you’ll get a lot of car for the money. The Mercedes-Benz E36 AMG is powered by a 3.6-litre M104 straight-six engine sending all its 276bhp to the rear wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission.

Image via collectingcars.com
This particular example is finished with a Brilliant Silver metallic paint job and rides on a set of iconic ‘AMG monoblock’ alloy wheels with Michelin tyres. The car also comes with a host of kit that would have been the envy of many in 1996, including heated and electrically adjustable front seats, electric windows, climate control and cruise control. It also comes with an official Mercedes-Benz Audio 30 stereo.

Admittedly, the AMG estate has done quite a lot of miles at over 218,000, but from what we can tell by the pictures of the listing, it looks in pretty good condition. The seats are finished in black cloth with burr walnut trim around the cabin. A whole host of work has been done in recent years to keep the car in good mechanical condition, too.

Image via collectingcars.com
We’re big fans of a fast wagon, and if you’re after a retro and affordable alternative to the upcoming BMW M3 Touring, the Mercedes-Benz E36 AMG estate could be the ultimate ‘Q-car’.

