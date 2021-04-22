Is A Higher Wearing Tyre Always Faster?

In the USA, tyres are sold with a three-figure number indicating the tread wear rate. The ‘UTQG’ (Uniform Tire Quality Grading) is what guides a lot of tyre shoppers, but is a lower number always going to provide more grip and traction?

A more track-focused tyre will usually have a lower UTQG number because the compound will be softer and the starting tread depth might be lower. Great for outright performance but in theory, less good for longevity. To see if that’s always the case IRL, Jon Benson of Tyre Reviews took to Nelson Ledges Race Course, Ohio in a sixth-gen Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE.