Hyundai N Gives The World Cool Renders In Lieu Of April Fool's Jokes

Hyundai's performance division decided to mark April Fool's day a little differently this year

Usually, April 1st brings with it a litany of mostly lame but very occasionally reasonable April Fool’s jokes from main manufacturers. This year though, most likely in response to the mood of the world being a little more sombre, the day came and went with only a small handful of cringe-tastic pranks from carmakers.

Hyundai was one of many firms to shirk the tradition, deciding instead to make a load of cool renders of N products which will likely never happen. “Instead of jokes we’re sharing fun ideas. What do you think of a #Palisade N model? (We might be spending too much time at home..),” N division said on the first of a series of Instagram posts.

The first vehicle to get a virtual N treatment is the Palisade. This enormous three-row SUV isn’t a car us Brits will be familiar with since Hyundai doesn’t bring it to our shores. It looks awfully handsome with the usual N accoutrements - including the signature Performance Blue hue - and we’ve decided in our heads that it has a Tau V8 under the bonnet.

Next up is the Hyundai ‘Nexo N’. As a hydrogen fuel cell-powered car, it’s even less likely to get the N treatment than the Palisade. But if you like what you see, the incoming Kona N crossover - which was recently spotted undergoing testing at the Nurburgring - might tickle your fancy.

Finally, we have the Prophecy N. Since this one’s based around a concept Hyundai revealed at the not-Geneva Motor Show rather than a production car, it’s the least likely of the lot to become reality. However, with the standard Prophecy intended to be a vision of the Korean company’s electric future, we wouldn’t be surprised if something like this is in the Hyundai stable a little further down the line. Cut-price Porsche Taycan Turbo, anyone?

Now you’ve had a good look at this trio, be sure to vote for your favourite fake N car below:

