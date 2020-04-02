Hyundai N Gives The World Cool Renders In Lieu Of April Fool's Jokes

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Usually, April 1st brings with it a litany of mostly lame but very occasionally reasonable April Fool’s jokes from main manufacturers. This year though, most likely in response to the mood of the world being a little more sombre, the day came and went with only a small handful of cringe-tastic pranks from carmakers. Hyundai was one of many firms to shirk the tradition, deciding instead to make a load of cool renders of N products which will likely never happen. “Instead of jokes we’re sharing fun ideas. What do you think of a #Palisade N model? (We might be spending too much time at home..),” N division said on the first of a series of Instagram posts.

The first vehicle to get a virtual N treatment is the Palisade. This enormous three-row SUV isn’t a car us Brits will be familiar with since Hyundai doesn’t bring it to our shores. It looks awfully handsome with the usual N accoutrements - including the signature Performance Blue hue - and we’ve decided in our heads that it has a Tau V8 under the bonnet.

Next up is the Hyundai ‘Nexo N’. As a hydrogen fuel cell-powered car, it’s even less likely to get the N treatment than the Palisade. But if you like what you see, the incoming Kona N crossover - which was recently spotted undergoing testing at the Nurburgring - might tickle your fancy.