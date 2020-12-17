Hyundai Is Reportedly Cooking Up A 2.3 I4 That Revs To 7000rpm

Hyundai‘s N division seems to have no interest in resting on its laurels, despite being in the midst of an all-out performance car assault that has already involved entires to multiple classes. Rumour has it the sub-brand will also soon have an all-new engine at its disposal, and so far, we like what we’re hearing.

South Korean newspaper Kyunghyang Shinmun reports that Hyundai is working on an all-new 2.3-litre turbocharged inline-four. Despite the increase in displacement, it’ll rev 250rpm higher than the 2.0-litre ‘Theta’ engine used in the i30 N and Veloster N engine, capping out at 7000rpm.