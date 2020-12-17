or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 8 hours ago 1
News

Hyundai Is Reportedly Cooking Up A 2.3 I4 That Revs To 7000rpm

According to a newspaper in South Korea, Hyundai is developing a 2.3-litre engine for future N products

Remind me later
Hyundai - Hyundai Is Reportedly Cooking Up A 2.3 I4 That Revs To 7000rpm - News

Hyundai‘s N division seems to have no interest in resting on its laurels, despite being in the midst of an all-out performance car assault that has already involved entires to multiple classes. Rumour has it the sub-brand will also soon have an all-new engine at its disposal, and so far, we like what we’re hearing.

South Korean newspaper Kyunghyang Shinmun reports that Hyundai is working on an all-new 2.3-litre turbocharged inline-four. Despite the increase in displacement, it’ll rev 250rpm higher than the 2.0-litre ‘Theta’ engine used in the i30 N and Veloster N engine, capping out at 7000rpm.

Hyundai - Hyundai Is Reportedly Cooking Up A 2.3 I4 That Revs To 7000rpm - News

The first use of this powerplant might involve a production mid-engined sports car. Hyundai’s hybrid RM19 (above) and the fully electric RM20E prove the company is keen on the idea, and the Korean Car Blog spotted what looked like a mid-ship prototype earlier this year.

Crucially, it had ‘MR23T’ slapped on the side, speculated at the time to stand for ‘mid-engine, rear-wheel drive, 2.3 turbo’.

Hyundai - Hyundai Is Reportedly Cooking Up A 2.3 I4 That Revs To 7000rpm - News

Developing an all-new powerplant for one relatively low-volume car wouldn’t make the soundest of business sense, so we’d likely see the 2.3 elsewhere. The i30 N seems like an ideal candidate - the facelifted version retains the existing 2.0-litre lump, but we wouldn’t be surprised if its replacement ends up with the bigger unit.

More Hyundai posts

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Jaguar's Facelifted XF And Updated XE Get Hybrid Powertrains But No Inline-Sixes News GM Is Building A Chinook-Friendly, Colorado ZR2-Based Troop Carrier News BBR's No-Turbo Super 225 Package Gives The NC Mazda MX-5 224bhp News This Is The Ineos Grenadier 'Defender Successor' News These Are The Worst Speeding Incidents Recorded In London Over Lockdown News The V6 Kia Stinger GTS Now Makes More Power And A Nicer Noise News 2021 Camaro SS/ZL1 To Be Banned In Two States Because Of Salmon News This Is The New (Hopefully RWD) BMW 2-Series

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or