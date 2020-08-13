Hyperion's XP-1 Is A Hydrogen Supercar That Promises 221mph And 1000 Miles On A Tank

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Hyperion XP-1 is this week’s mega-power hypercar concept, but this one’s powered by hydrogen. Hydrogen-powered cars are still far from popular - although a hydrogen BMW X5 has been confirmed - but the Hyperion looks to be a halo model for the futuristic fuel. Obviously the styling is bold and outlandish, and the GTbyCitroen vibes it’s giving off are welcome. We’re told it has a titanium reinforced composite bodywork, ‘v-wing’ doors, a Kevlar diffuser and active aerodynamic side blades. A company spokesperson says this is how the actual production car will look, but the electronically tinted canopy and moving solar panels seem like pure concept fodder. The position of the number plate seems like an afterthought, while we can’t imagine the pointy front end will please pedestrian safety bods.

We don’t get a real look at the interior, but Hyperion says it packs a 98-inch curved display and gesture control technology, presumably because the screen is so vast. If true, it’ll dwarf Cadillac’s 38-inch screen. The seats are carbon fibre with leather upholstery, apparently. The performance stats are suitably optimistic, as the car is claimed to hit 0-60mph in 2.2 seconds on the way to a 221mph top speed. Slightly faster than a Honda Clarity or Toyota Mirai, then. An XP-1 can also manage a range of 1016 miles on a tank of hydrogen, according to its maker, and can be refilled in just a few minutes. It almost makes you wonder why no established supercar brand has produced a hydrogen flagship.

With a carbon titanium monocoque and aluminium alloy suspension (with independent double wishbones), the XP-1 weighs just a tonne. Set to be built in America, the Hyperion XP-1 is slated to be produced from 2022. Only 300 cars will be produced and customers will have extensive customisation options. Prices haven’t been revealed yet, but expect a price similar “to other supercars of this performance level”. If the Lotus Evija and GMA T.50 are anything to go by, you’ll need to spend a couple of million pounds.