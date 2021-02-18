HRE Shows Off Its Retro-Styled Wheels On Modern Performance Cars, New 911 GT3 Included

There’s something especially satisfying about the juxtaposition of a modern supercar on retro wheels. Happily, it’s possible for such a thing to exist outside of Photoshop.

HRE Performance offers a dizzying array of wheels inspired by iconic designs from the 70s, 80s and 90s, but in the kind of sizes and offsets to make them suitable for contemporary performance cars. The US-based wheel manufacturer has just released new ‘Forged Monoblok Rim’ (FMR) versions of its Vintage, Classic, and 540 series wheels, chucking them on a range of recent supercars to show them off.