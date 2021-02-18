or register
HRE Shows Off Its Retro-Styled Wheels On Modern Performance Cars, New 911 GT3 Included

The American wheel manufacturer has released new versions of its Vintage, Classic, and 540 Series wheels, shown off here on a bunch of modern supercars

There’s something especially satisfying about the juxtaposition of a modern supercar on retro wheels. Happily, it’s possible for such a thing to exist outside of Photoshop.

HRE Performance offers a dizzying array of wheels inspired by iconic designs from the 70s, 80s and 90s, but in the kind of sizes and offsets to make them suitable for contemporary performance cars. The US-based wheel manufacturer has just released new ‘Forged Monoblok Rim’ (FMR) versions of its Vintage, Classic, and 540 series wheels, chucking them on a range of recent supercars to show them off.

We have a Lamborghini Aventador SV sitting on ‘935’ design rims for the ‘Vintage’ range, a Ferrari 488 Pista and a Porsche 911 Cabriolet with Vintage 357s, a 911 GT3 RS on Classic 305s, and another 911 Cab (white) on Classic 300s. Oh, and a whole range of styles can be seen on the brand new 992 911 GT3 via a set of renders.

The FMR wheel barrel “meld the structural benefits of a forged monoblok wheel with the aesthetic of a two-piece wheel,” HRE says. They’re available in sizes from 20 to 22-inches, with “nearly infinite fitment, colour, and finish options”. HRE even makes centre-locking versions of them.

We haven’t seen any prices for the new wheels, but we do know that - as with most things in the supercar tuning world - they won’t be cheap. We found a UK distributor selling the non-FMR version of those lovely 935s for nearly £10,000 per wheel. Most of us will have to just stick to fitting sets to virtual cars in Forza.

