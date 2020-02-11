Hot Yaris' 257bhp Inline-Three To Power Golf GTI-Rivalling GR Corolla

A Toyota GR Corolla using the enormously power 1.6-litre triple found in the new Yaris hot hatch will reportedly land in the UK for 2023

The Corolla GR Sport will be receiving a much more potent big brother

Given that Toyota has gone to the effort of building the world’s most powerful production inline-three, it would have been a shame for the unit to be reserved for just one car. It should come as no surprise, then, that the GR Yaris‘s mighty 257bhp triple is set to make its way to other models. Car Throttle sister publication Auto Express reports that the turbocharged three-cylinder engine - which puts out as much as 286bhp in the JDM-spec GR Yaris - is set to be used for a ‘GR Corolla’. It won’t arrive in the UK until 2023, but we suspect it’ll be worth the wait.

It’s expected to be more of a rival for the likes of the VW Golf GTI and Ford Focus ST rather than more track-focused stuff such as the Renault Sport Megane Trophy or Honda Civic Type R. It’s unknown if it’ll feature the same unusual, lightweight ‘GR-Four’ all-wheel drive system of the GR Yaris (below), but it’s thought the hot Corolla will mate the engine with a six-speed manual gearbox. The fast car market isn’t especially lucrative right now, and tightening emissions regulations are making it harder to make such cars than ever. Toyota, however, is in a good place to dabble, and it’s all thanks to the Japanese company’s strong emphasis on hybrids.