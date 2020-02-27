Honda Is Putting S2000 Parts Back Into Production

Yet another Japanese manufacturer is doing its bit to help old cars live on. Following on from Toyota putting A70 and A80 Supra parts back into production and Nissan remaking bits and pieces for various Skylines, Honda has thrown its hat into the ring.

The company has announced that it’ll be bringing out a new S2000 parts catalogue this June, and it wants owners and fans to help decide what goes in. Doing so is simple: you merely take to Twitter or Facebook, make your nomination and slap the hashtag #S2000partscatalog on the end.