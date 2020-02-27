Honda Is Putting S2000 Parts Back Into Production
Ahead of a new S2000 parts catalogue - which will launch in June - Honda is asking owners to nominate its potential contents
Yet another Japanese manufacturer is doing its bit to help old cars live on. Following on from Toyota putting A70 and A80 Supra parts back into production and Nissan remaking bits and pieces for various Skylines, Honda has thrown its hat into the ring.
The company has announced that it’ll be bringing out a new S2000 parts catalogue this June, and it wants owners and fans to help decide what goes in. Doing so is simple: you merely take to Twitter or Facebook, make your nomination and slap the hashtag #S2000partscatalog on the end.
The suggestions process was opened up on 20 February and will remain open until 30 April 2020. Once the contents of the catalogue have been determined, Honda will update its S2000 parts landing page with a (according to Google Translate) “wonderful post” to let us know what we have to look forward to.
All of this means the S2000 20th Anniversary concept revealed last December suddenly makes a lot more sense. The car lightly tweaked S2K has been revealed to be - as we suspected at the time - a prelude to this new heritage parts programme.
So - what part requests will you be making?
1 comment