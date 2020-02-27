or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson an hour ago 1
News

Honda Is Putting S2000 Parts Back Into Production

Ahead of a new S2000 parts catalogue - which will launch in June - Honda is asking owners to nominate its potential contents

Remind me later
Honda - Honda Is Putting S2000 Parts Back Into Production - News

Yet another Japanese manufacturer is doing its bit to help old cars live on. Following on from Toyota putting A70 and A80 Supra parts back into production and Nissan remaking bits and pieces for various Skylines, Honda has thrown its hat into the ring.

The company has announced that it’ll be bringing out a new S2000 parts catalogue this June, and it wants owners and fans to help decide what goes in. Doing so is simple: you merely take to Twitter or Facebook, make your nomination and slap the hashtag #S2000partscatalog on the end.

Honda - Honda Is Putting S2000 Parts Back Into Production - News

The suggestions process was opened up on 20 February and will remain open until 30 April 2020. Once the contents of the catalogue have been determined, Honda will update its S2000 parts landing page with a (according to Google Translate) “wonderful post” to let us know what we have to look forward to.

All of this means the S2000 20th Anniversary concept revealed last December suddenly makes a lot more sense. The car lightly tweaked S2K has been revealed to be - as we suspected at the time - a prelude to this new heritage parts programme.

So - what part requests will you be making?

More Honda posts

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News There’s Now A Nurburgring-Themed Version Of Monopoly And We Need It Urgently News New Cupra Formentor Spotted In Camouflage News Muscle Car Expert Hennessey Will Tune The Porsche Taycan News Subaru Is Cooking Up A 2.4 400bhp Boxer, A45 2.0 Used As Benchmark News New BMW 4-Series Spy Shots Confirm Our Fears Over Its Huge Grille News The Bentley Continental GT Limited Edition Doesn't Give A Damn About Subtlety News A Four-Pot Morgan Sports Car Is On The Way With A Supra/Z4 Engine News Say Hello To the 302bhp, Auto-Only Mini JCW GP

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or