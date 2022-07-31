Here’s Your Chance To Own Real Bond Cars From ‘No Time To Die’

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

No Time To Die, the latest instalment of the iconic James Bond series, was a certified hit, and petrolheads are treated to an epic display of cars performing incredible stunts throughout the movie. If you want to live out your ultimate James Bond fantasies in true, high-octane style, Christie’s is celebrating sixty years of Bond with a special 007-themed auction, and it features some awesome machines from the latest film. The auction also includes a host of props from other Bond films, but we are most excited by some of the cars that will be up for grabs. The highlight vehicles on sale include a replica Aston Martin DB5 stunt car, a battle-worn pre-production version of the Land Rover Defender 110, a gorgeous Aston Martin V8 and a special “007 Edition” of the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, one of just 25 in the world.

The DB5 stunt car will undoubtedly attract a lot of attention, as it is just one of eight DB5s ever created especially for the James Bond series by Aston Martin. You may recognise the car from the opening scene of No Time To Die, where Bond was chased through the streets of Matera, Italy, before unleashing the DB5’s hidden machine guns upon the pursuing baddies during a series of doughnuts. The replica DB5 is powered by a 3.2-litre straight-six petrol engine connected to a six-speed manual gearbox, and it is expected to sell for between £1.5 million and £2 million ($1.8-$2.4 million). See also: Here’s Your Chance To Buy Sean Connery’s Aston Martin DB5 The pre-prod Defender is one of just ten built specifically for the movie, and it was one of the three SUVs that chased Bond in an adrenaline-packed scene in a forest in Norway. It comes with a 3.0-litre inline-six petrol engine producing 400bhp, connected to a ZF eight-speed auto gearbox. The blacked-out finish helps this Defender stand out as the ultimate Bond-villain SUV, and Christie’s reckons it’ll sell for between £300,000 and £500,000 ($365,000-$600,100). There we were thinking the regular Defender was expensive.