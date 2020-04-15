Here's Your Chance To Buy A Manual-Converted BMW M3 CSL

This well used but extremely well-cared-for M3 CSL has the one thing we all wish the original had - a manual

The BMW E46 M3 CSL is, many would argue, a manual gearbox away from M car perfection. Although cutting edge at the time, the SMG II transmission the CSL left the factory with is noticeably slower and less consistent than a modern dual-clutch automatic, and not as engaging as stick shift. For all its focus, it seems a shame BMW never at least offered a manual option. One owner seems to have agreed and taken matters into his own hands.

The most recent keeper of the example enlisted Darragh Doyle of Everything M3s to give it the manual shift action we all think the CSL deserves. Handily, this didn’t involve transplanting a whole new gearbox. The SMG transmission is as a ‘robotised manual’ rather than a true automatic, meaning it’s possible to ditch the hydraulic pump, the hydraulic clutch actuator and all the electric gubbins that make the shift happen, then replace with the parts necessary for a manual cog change. To sweeten the conversion even further, Doyle also changed the final drive ratio from 3.62:1 to 4.1:1.

The limited-slip differential has also been rebuilt with a revised ratio, but other than that, nothing has been fiddled with. But why would you need to? BMW really went to town on the CSL. Power increased over the standard M3 thanks to a rebuilt top end for the S54 inline-six and a carbon fibre intake manifold, while the weight dramatically dropped by 110kg. This was thanks to a variety of measures including the ditching of most luxuries (some of which could be optioned back in for free) and much of the soundproofing, plus the use of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic panels and even thinner glass. Revised springs and dampers sharpened up the body control, with grip and traction increased further via the fitting of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup semi-slick tyres.