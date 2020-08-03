Here's What Happens If You Use Springs For Con Rods

The people behind Garage 54 have built a hugely successful YouTube channel revolving around answering mechanical questions no one thought to ask. And one of the Russian outfit’s latest videos is - surely - the prime example.

In this outing, based on an image that was sent to the team, Garage 54 is posing the following question: what if instead of con rods, an engine’s pistons are joined to the crank using springs? Valve springs were chosen for the job, and after a hefty welding session, the experiment was ready to begin.