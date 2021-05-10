Here's The First-Ever V8-Swapped Tesla Firing Up

Don’t be fooled by that image doing the rounds on the Internet a few years ago - as far as we know, no one has ever V8-swapped a Tesla Model S. The picture in question was a gag made with some Tesla-themed office furniture, rather than the real deal. The reason it’s never been done? It’s ridiculously difficult.

Serial Tesla tinkerer Rich Rebuilds has been working on the world’s first V8-powered Tesla for months, using a pair of wrecked examples. One was badly damaged by floodwater, the other vandalised by another YouTuber for… reasons.

Last time we wrote about the project, the General Motors LS3 V8 had been dry-fitted after the car’s standard strut tower bar was hacked away to make room. Complicating things further, the steel transmission tunnel from the Camaro donor car was no good on the flood-damaged Tesla’s aluminium floor. The solution? Fabricating one using chunks of the vandalised Model S donor’s floor.