Tesla Driver Gets Lost, Somehow Enters Live Motorcycle Race

A Model Y driver managed to get lost on track in a US motorcycle race, bringing out an immediate red flag
Sound the klaxon, here’s your daily “Tesla driver does Tesla driver things”: A Model Y driver in the US somehow got so lost, they managed to enter a live motorcycle race. The wrong way.

The incident happened last week at Buttonwillow Raceway Park in Kern County, California, during an American Federation of Motorcyclists (AFM) meeting.

Delightfully for us, the whole thing was caught during a live stream of a race. Our first sight of the Tesla Model Y comes as a camera operator catches a glimpse of the EV barrelling the opposite way to bikers on track, albeit on a clear section of the circuit.

Marshalls were quick to react, near-enough immediately throwing a red flag but the commentary team took a moment to catch up, quite amusingly. “We’re in a red flag situation for something on course that’s not supposed to be there,” the lead commentator quips, still in the dark over the blob-shaped rolling obstacle heading against the flow of the race.

It takes a moment for him to realise, before the disbelief can be heard in “There’s a car on course. Somehow, there’s a car on the race course. A car. I’ve been watching motorcycle racing for 23 years, and I don’t know what I’m looking at right now. Is that a Tesla driver?”

Indeed, it was. It’s unclear how or exactly why the Tesla Model Y driver managed to end up on Buttonwillow’s tarmac, though the commentator suggests they could’ve been looking for a charging station.

Given a quick check on Google Maps tells us there’s a Tesla Supercharger on the main road leading into Buttonwillow, we wouldn’t be shocked if that was indeed the case. How they’d made it so far as to enter the track itself, though, remains a mystery.

