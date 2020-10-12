Here's How You Style Out A Motorbike Crash
We're in awe of the way Suzuki rider Joan Mir styled out a crash during the French Motorcycle Grand Prix's FP3 session
Unintended dismounts are part and parcel of the bike racing world, but we’re not sure we’ve ever seen one end in such a stylish manner. During the final free practice session for the French Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Bugatti Circuit last weekend, Suzuki rider Joan Mir had a fairly standard-looking low side crash, but there was nothing typical about what happened next.
The Spaniard slid along the ground, but as he reached the gravel trap and had lost enough momentum, Mir jogged to his feet like it was all planned. Impressive stuff.
Ironically, the crash and the subsequent spectacular recovery was probably the high point of Mir’s weekend. Currently placed second in the championship, Mir qualified 14th and finished 11th, by far his worst result of the season. He slipped back a further two points from championship leader Fabio Quartararo, although it could have been worse since the Yamaha rider had started on pole.
In the end, he only managed a ninth-place finish. The rain-hit race was won by Danilo Petrucci, ahead of Álex Márquez and Pol Espargaró.
