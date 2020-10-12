Here's How You Style Out A Motorbike Crash

Unintended dismounts are part and parcel of the bike racing world, but we’re not sure we’ve ever seen one end in such a stylish manner. During the final free practice session for the French Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Bugatti Circuit last weekend, Suzuki rider Joan Mir had a fairly standard-looking low side crash, but there was nothing typical about what happened next.

The Spaniard slid along the ground, but as he reached the gravel trap and had lost enough momentum, Mir jogged to his feet like it was all planned. Impressive stuff.