Here's How The Ferrari Purosangue SUV Is Shaping Up

The first-ever production SUV from Ferrari will be released at some point next year. It’s still far enough away that the test mules for the Purosangue - which means ‘pure blood’ - are mash-ups, which is why the vehicle in these spy shots bears appears to be clothed in a modified Maserati Levante shell.

What the images do show us, though, is that Ferrari will be keeping the Purosangue close to the ground. In a bid to keep the handling sharp, ground clearance will be in short supply. Ferrari expected to go for more of a lifted estate vibe for the car - think Volvo V60 Cross Country but with more power and flair. And a much higher price tag.