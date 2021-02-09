Here's How The Ferrari Purosangue SUV Is Shaping Up
A Maserati-based test mule for the Purosangue has been spotted, riding conspicuously low for something that's supposed to be an SUV
The first-ever production SUV from Ferrari will be released at some point next year. It’s still far enough away that the test mules for the Purosangue - which means ‘pure blood’ - are mash-ups, which is why the vehicle in these spy shots bears appears to be clothed in a modified Maserati Levante shell.
What the images do show us, though, is that Ferrari will be keeping the Purosangue close to the ground. In a bid to keep the handling sharp, ground clearance will be in short supply. Ferrari expected to go for more of a lifted estate vibe for the car - think Volvo V60 Cross Country but with more power and flair. And a much higher price tag.
Power is expected to come primarily from a twin-turbo V8, although there may be V12 and V6 powertrain options joining the range at some point.
Ferrari already has a fantastically complicated all-wheel drive system developed for the GTC4 Lusso which works out of a second gearbox, but it’s thought the Purosangue will instead drive its front wheels with electric motors. The hybrid tech behind this will likely be pinched from the 1000bhp SF90.
Speaking of the recently deceased GTC4, it’s worth pointing out the Purosangue is serving as the shooting brake’s indirect replacement. As far as we know, there won’t be a next-generation model for the V8 and V12-powered wagon. Until the new SUV arrives, Ferrari’s most practical vehicle will remain the Roma 2+2 coupe. Just make sure whoever you’re putting in the back isn’t very tall.
The Purosangue will enter an increasingly crowded posho SUV marketplace, populated by established vehicles like the Porsche Cayenne and more recent segment additions such as the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX. Its anticipated focus on dynamics should give it a clear USP, though.
