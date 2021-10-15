Here's A Nurburgring Lap That Lasted Approximately Two Seconds

In the very early days of YouTube, when you were more likely to see a video shared in a dark corner of a forum rather than an algorithm suggestion on your Smart TV, there was the ‘7 Sec ‘Ring Master’. A moment of comedy gold you felt a little bad for laughing at, the video featured an E30 BMW 325i Sport starting a Nordschleife Touristenfahrten lap at the Adenauer Breidscheid entrance, and crashing - you guessed it - seven seconds later.

14 years later, the driver of that E30 can, at last, relax, as someone has now binned it even earlier on a lap. Captured via an onboard camera belonging to Nurburgring blogger Misha Charoudin, a Mercedes C-Class (likely an AMG C63) can be seen lighting up the rear wheels the moment they clear the final set of cones at the start point between Galgenkopf and Tiergarten, ending up in the Armco barrier.