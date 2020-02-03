Here’s A RWD Jaguar F-Type V8 For Less Than A Ford Focus ST

The Jaguar F-Type is one of the prettiest cars you can park on your driveway, and now you can get a supercharged V8 version for less than the cost of a hot hatch

If you ask people who’ve driven a V8 Jaguar F-Type what their impressions were, two things normally stand out: the looks and the noise. The style is a masterpiece; classic, modern and somehow ageless at the same time. It’s one of those cars, like the Honda S2000, which will always look current and never ever look anything but beautiful. Then there’s the noise, which is… naughty. It’s a dirty rumble, something animalistic and full of barrel-chested potency at low revs. Keep your foot pinned and – through vast waves of supercharged torque – it’s like the god of thunder declaring war on ears. The vast, throaty roar is punctuated in those early cars by a clear, characterful supercharger whine, a sound that was eventually muted due to customer demand for more refinement.

Back at the F-Type’s launch in 2013, there were two grades of supercharged V6, which were both lovely. But it was the V8, despite being a bit nose-heavy, that you really wanted. That noise was inescapable once heard; it stole into your daydreams and made itself a nest in your frontal lobe. The good news we’re here to bring you is that this car is now down into a tempting price band. Inspired by our news about Jaguar’s supercharger whine-silencing and the fact that 2020 sees the return of a rear-wheel drive V8 option to the range, we hit the classifieds and found just a couple of F-Type V8 Ss for under £30,000. In fact, this one is under £29,000.

It’s a 2013 convertible in Caldera Red, a colour you can still specify today. The brake calipers behind black 20-inch alloy wheels are painted to match the body. It’s protected with a Fenlab ceramic coating, the seller says, covering almost everything inside and out. The wheels were restored to as-new condition ready for the coating. They now wear not just a ceramic layer but premium Pirelli rubber, all bearing 5-6mm of tread left. There’s a no-doubt inviting leather interior that the seller somehow seems to have forgotten to photograph, along with usual V8 S goodies like a reversing camera, sat-nav, automatic headlights with washers and seat heaters. It’s had a recent service, says the ad, and certainly looks to have been cared for by its current owner, if the spacious garage storage and the pictures from a detailer are anything to go by.

We always raise an eyebrow at any car that has accrued more than five owners after just 40,000 miles. It could be a ‘Friday afternoon’ car, but perhaps the F-Type simply offers one of those hot and fast relationships that burns itself out quickly but leaves you with amazing memories to smile back at. Amusingly the seller claims the supercharged V8 does 38-40mpg on a run. We can tell you definitively that it doesn’t unless you stick to 50mph and put a brick beneath the throttle to stop you using it. In any case it doesn’t stop us wanting one, and the price is surprising.