Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Things Spotted At The Nurburgring In 2021
This video compilation shows some of the stranger sights seen on the Nordschleife this year
With the Nurburgring is closed for winter and currently receiving some fresh asphalt, now seems like a good time to sit back, relax and enjoy some of the stranger vehicles seen at the track in 2021. And there are plenty of those - since the Nordschleife operates as a one-way toll road much of the time, you get some unlikely vehicles turning up to tackle its 150+ corners.
In this round-up from Auto Addiction - featuring mostly touristenfahrten traffic plus the odd industry test pool session - we have all sorts, including pick-up trucks, vans and even a motorhome.
Picking a favourite isn’t easy, although a Police-liveried Ford Crown Victoria did catch our eye, along with several old Volvos, including a ‘Harlequin’-style S80. Sure, a Porsche 911 GT3 might be faster around the Green Hell, but as fun? No way.
The strangest vehicle of all has to be the Fiat 500 ‘trike’. We’ve featured one of these strange creations before - they feature two inboard wheels mounted close enough to classify the car as a three-wheeler, meaning it’s possible to drive one at 16 on a provisional license.
What’s your favourite ‘Ring oddity of 2021?
