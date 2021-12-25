Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Things Spotted At The Nurburgring In 2021

With the Nurburgring is closed for winter and currently receiving some fresh asphalt, now seems like a good time to sit back, relax and enjoy some of the stranger vehicles seen at the track in 2021. And there are plenty of those - since the Nordschleife operates as a one-way toll road much of the time, you get some unlikely vehicles turning up to tackle its 150+ corners.

In this round-up from Auto Addiction - featuring mostly touristenfahrten traffic plus the odd industry test pool session - we have all sorts, including pick-up trucks, vans and even a motorhome.