GTA VI Is Now In Development, Rockstar Finally Confirms

Later this year, we’ll be celebrating Grand Theft Auto V’s ninth birthday. But despite there being only five years between that game and GTA IV, ‘GTA VI’ has failed to emerge in the best part of a decade. In the meantime, GTA V has been stretched across three generations of games console, while we’ve all been scratching our heads wondering when the sequel will land.

“With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.”

For now, that’s the extent of what we know. It was reported a couple of years ago that ‘GTA VI’ was due to be a smaller game than V on release and expanded later via updates, with the intention of protecting staff from working excessive overtime hours to push the game over the line. Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser, who’s no longer with the company, infamously noted in 2018 that Red Dead Redemption 2 developers were working 100-hour weeks on the game.

See also: GTA 6 To Be Smaller Than 5 On Release, Expanded Later

It’d be safe to expect a lengthy wait for the next GTA game, although until the day finally arrives, there will still be plenty going on in the GTAV world to keep us occupied. As a kick-off, the game’s PS5 and Xbox Series X/S ports will arrive on 15 March, so it’ll be possible to enjoy San Andreas at 60 frames per second and in 4K. The multiplayer side of the game has also received some tweaks, including the addition of a new ‘GTA Online Tutorial’. Finally, players can enjoy ‘The Contract’, a new campaign story revolving around Franklin Clinton.