or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 13 hours ago
Gaming

GTA VI Is Now In Development, Rockstar Finally Confirms

Although few details are available at this stage, Rockstar has now confirmed the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is undergoing development

Remind me later
GTA VI Is Now In Development, Rockstar Finally Confirms - Gaming

Later this year, we’ll be celebrating Grand Theft Auto V’s ninth birthday. But despite there being only five years between that game and GTA IV, ‘GTA VI’ has failed to emerge in the best part of a decade. In the meantime, GTA V has been stretched across three generations of games console, while we’ve all been scratching our heads wondering when the sequel will land.

And…we still don’t know. Rockstar Games has, however, finally confirmed that “active development” for the next instalment is “well underway”.

In an update post on its website, the Publisher said:

“With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.”

GTA VI Is Now In Development, Rockstar Finally Confirms - Gaming

For now, that’s the extent of what we know. It was reported a couple of years ago that ‘GTA VI’ was due to be a smaller game than V on release and expanded later via updates, with the intention of protecting staff from working excessive overtime hours to push the game over the line. Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser, who’s no longer with the company, infamously noted in 2018 that Red Dead Redemption 2 developers were working 100-hour weeks on the game.

See also: GTA 6 To Be Smaller Than 5 On Release, Expanded Later

It’d be safe to expect a lengthy wait for the next GTA game, although until the day finally arrives, there will still be plenty going on in the GTAV world to keep us occupied. As a kick-off, the game’s PS5 and Xbox Series X/S ports will arrive on 15 March, so it’ll be possible to enjoy San Andreas at 60 frames per second and in 4K. The multiplayer side of the game has also received some tweaks, including the addition of a new ‘GTA Online Tutorial’. Finally, players can enjoy ‘The Contract’, a new campaign story revolving around Franklin Clinton.

0 comments

Recommended Gaming This Near-Photo Realistic Motorbike Racing Game Is Boggling Minds Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Gaming The First 8 Minutes Of Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Is A Pleasingly OTT Thrill Ride Gaming 10 Free Driving Games You Should Play Right Now Gaming Forza Horizon 5 Review: 8 Things We Learned Gaming The Driver Video Game Series Is Returning...As A Live-Action TV Show Gaming Here Are All The Gran Turismo 7 Features That Were Just Confirmed Gaming Forza Horizon 5: Full Car List Gaming A Remastered Grand Theft Auto 'Trilogy' Is On The Way Gaming These Amazing Drift Photos Were Taken On A Modified Game Boy Camera

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or