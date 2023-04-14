Green Means Go – New Skoda Grille Technology Trials

In a bid to reduce pedestrian injuries, Skoda is trialling a grille display to indicate when it’s safe to step out in front of the car. Changes to the Highway Code in 2022 mean drivers should give way to pedestrians waiting to cross at junctions and zebra crossings. 2021 saw over 16,000 accidents in the UK involving pedestrians which is around 300 a week.

The idea behind Skoda’s LED display is to reduce collisions and make it easier for children and people with disabilities to cross the road. It can detect pedestrians from afar and show LED signs, including a warning if the vehicle is unable to stop in time.